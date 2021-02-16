Bomb scare at Atlantis hospital

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN, February 16 (ANA) - A bomb scare at a hospital in Atlantis just outside Cape Town had patients and residents panicked on Tuesday. Just before 10am, parts of the Wesfleur Hospital had to be evacuated after a call came in that a bomb had been placed on the premises. Frantic staff and patients were escorted across the road to a shopping centre, where babies and patients strapped to drips were attended to. This is the second bomb threat the hospital has received in less than two weeks. Western Cape Health Department communications officer Natalie Watlington confirmed that parts of the hospital were investigated and that the South African Police Service (SAPS) was notified immediately.

“A hoax of this nature completely disrupts our operations. Wesfleur Hospital is the only hospital and primary care centre in Atlantis and patients are dependent on us for care and treatment.

“Our staff is under immense pressure and a hoax of this nature puts even more pressure on them. We strongly condemn any act that affects service delivery, as well as the safety of our patients and staff.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has emotionally drained staff and a traumatic experience like this causes further trauma,” Watlington said.

She said while most of the hospital staff and patients were evacuated, critically ill patients continued to receive medical care and staff were applauded for their heroism by continuing to prioritise patients’ care.

“A male contacted the Wesfleur Hospital General Ward at 9.30am. He told the nurse who answered the telephone that there is a bomb in the hospital. The nurse in turn alerted the medical manager, who informed SAPS,” Watlington said.

She said the bomb squad was on site to inspect the premises.

“We thank all patients for their patience during this unfortunate incident as this has caused a major inconvenience in providing much-needed care to our community members. The bomb squad has cleared the hospital and its premises as safe and Wesfleur Hospital has resumed services,” Watlington added.

MyCiti bus services passing the hospital were also suspended while the incident was being investigated.

Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed the incident and said a case had been opened at the Atlantis police station.

“Please be advised that a bomb threat case has been opened for investigation by Atlantis police after a complaint of a bomb was received at the local hospital this morning. Patients were evacuated and SAPS bomb squad attended to the scene. No bomb was found,” Rwexana said.

- African News Agency (ANA); Editing by Yaron Blecher