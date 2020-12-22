Bomb scare halts bail application of alleged crime kingpins in Wainstein murder case

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Three alleged underworld kingpins appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday in connection with the murder of “steroid king” Brian Wainstein, but their bail application was halted by a bomb scare. According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila, warrants of arrest were issued. “The NPA issued warrants of arrest for three prominent underworld figures for the murder of Brian Wainstein. They are going to appear at court 16 of the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court this morning,” Ntabazalila said. Alleged underworld kingpin Mark Lifman, alleged Sexy Boys gang leader Jerome “Donkie” Booysen and the alleged leader of the 27s gang William “Red” Stevens were charged with murder, money laundering and conspiracy to commit murder. Alleged underworld kingpin Mark Lifman. File photo: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) Brian Wainstein was murdered in his Constantia home in August 2017. File photo Wainstein was murdered at his Constantia home in August 2017 while asleep next to his child and spouse.

Three men were sentenced in the case earlier this year, all alleged to be members of the 27s gang.

Sources have previously claimed that Wainstein “chose” the wrong side and was therefore "taken out“.

At the time of his murder, Wainstein was challenging his extradition to the US, where he was wanted for allegedly running a massive steroid racket.

According to TimesLive, the trio’s bail application was halted when a bomb scare at the court was phoned in and the building was evacuated after 10am.

The publication stated that the State was expected to release the men on bail of R100 000 each, but their lawyers were preparing to argue why the amount should be reduced.

African News Agency (ANA)