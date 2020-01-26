DA leader in the Western Cape, Bonginkosi Madikizela. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader in the Western Cape, Bonginkosi Madikizela, has confirmed to Independent Media that he will be challenging the party’s interim leader John Steenhuisen when they elect new leaders in May. Madikizela said: “When I pulled out of the race for the federal leader I said that I will be considering becoming a national leader. There has been long consultations because with these (types of) things consultations are important, so yes, that's where they are at (at) the moment.”

In October last year, Madikizela declared his intention to run for the interim leader position of the DA following Maimane's resignation. Madikizela dropped out of the leadership race in November. He became very vocal when the party was going through a transition. He also intervened when a power struggle erupted at the City of Cape Town where two no-confidence motions were tabled against councilors within the City caucus.

Tension started brewing within the party after former Western Cape Premier Helen Zille was elected as the party’s Federal Executive chairperson, the most powerful position in the DA, back in October.

The chess pieces then started falling, with Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba resigning just after Zille’s appointment, then followed by the party’s leader Mmusi Maimane, and former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor and party chairperson Athol Trollip.