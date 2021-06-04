Bonnievale crocodile escape: 83 caught with 51 euthanised, at least two still at large

Cape Town - At least two young crocodiles are still at large while the others that escaped from a breeding farm in Bonnievale have been recaptured, and some have been euthanised.

According to the Department of Environmental Affairs and Developmental Planning, officials working to recapture the escaped Nile crocodiles have successfully rounded up all but two.

The young Nile crocodiles made their brazen escape from a breeding farm in the Cape Winelands District in March, after finding and manipulating a weak spot in the perimeter fencing of one of the enclosures.

CapeNature, which has been working to recapture the escaped reptiles, said that of the 83 of the crocodiles that were recaptured, 51 were euthanised and 32 captured alive, and only two crocodiles were believed still to be at large.

CapeNature general manager of advocacy, Petro van Rhyn said: “The two crocodiles have already been spotted, but not yet been retrieved. No other sightings have been reported recently, and the recent rains and flooding of the Breede River appear not to have had any impact on their movements.

“Recapture operations have, however, been scaled down, but CapeNature will continue with at least one nightly river patrol per week with the aid of landowners.”

Meanwhile, the investigation into the alleged transgressions by the facility owner is yet to be concluded, and a decision regarding any further action against the owner will be taken.

“CapeNature is in the final stages of completing an investigation into the escape of the crocodiles. A decision will soon be taken towards any further action against the owner,” said Van Rhyn.

Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said: “I want to thank the teams on the ground who have worked hard over the past three months to recapture the animals. This includes teams from CapeNature and the police diving unit, as well as various landowners in the area.”

