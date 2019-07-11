Bonteheuwel councillor Angus McKenzie.

Cape Town - The Bonteheuwel Development Forum is at loggerheads with its ward councillor Angus McKenzie over a proposed housing development, this time accusing him of sowing divisions within the community. The areas earmarked for this development, which will see more than 400 housing units built, has sparked opposition from social groups and individuals, splitting the community into opposing camps.

Bonteheuwel Ratepayers and Tenants Association chairperson Nadia Mayman de Grass said the community was not consulted in discussions and their concerns had fallen on deaf ears.

Among their concerns, De Grass said, was the removal of recreational spaces and overcrowding, including the social ills potentially caused by the two.

“Bonteheuwel does not have the capacity for more people or houses. We simply have to look at the flooding that occurs after some rain,” she said.

Byron Theunissen, a resident, said numerous meetings were held but not to engage them, while concerned members were removed from the steering committee.

“They don’t want to engage our concerns, to a point where meetings are now strategically planned to invite only those who support the building of houses. So we’re left in the dark and not allowed to participate,” Theunissen said.

However, Backyard Dwellers Association chairperson, Elizabeth Lingeveldt said backyard dwellers with the majority of Bonteheuwel residents were in favour of the project.

“I’m really confused why certain individuals act the way they do. I do understand all concerns but Bontehewel has no informal settlement.”

McKenzie said those opposed to the project were individuals who had opposed everything they had done in Bonteheuwel.

“More so, these individuals are all property owners fighting housing for those without. I have no disagreement with anyone, I’m just disappointed with those who fight the basic rights of others.

“Various excuses such as overcrowding was used but professional assessments have been done indicating that we have the capacity to build these homes.

“Another was taking away of recreational space which is incorrect, taking into consideration that all sites will be given upgraded recreational space,” McKenzie said.

He said 95% of the houses would benefit Bonteheuwel individuals extracted from the housing waiting list, based on longest to shortest.

The other 5% will be for special needs individuals and military veterans, he said.

