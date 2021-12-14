Bonteheuwel mom killed in front of her child after being caught in crossfire of rival gangs

Cape Town - A young mother died in front of her 5-year-old daughter when she was struck by a stray bullet from the gun of rival gangs shooting at each other in Bonteheuwel. Nicky Jacobs, 29, was hit by a bullet after allegedly being caught in the crossfire of two rival gangs, the Funkies and the Playboys, in Citrus Street Bonteheuwel while walking with her daughter after 9pm.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident were under investigation and that a murder investigation was opened. “According to reports, Bishop Lavis police attended to a complaint of a shooting where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel,” he said. Twigg said the unknown suspect(s) fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.

Ward councillor Angus McKenzie said information received from the community about the incident was being processed and followed up by law enforcement agencies in the area. “Seeing the amount of information come through is hugely motivating during this time. I can assure the family and friends that no stone will be left unturned, the pressure being placed on gangsters in Bonteheuwel is relentless and it will continue,” he said. Community Policing Forum chairperson Graham Lindhorst said shootings were ongoing in the area.

“There have always been shootings in the Bonteheuwel area; it at times subsides but it never escapes the area because of what is happening among these rival gangs. It is a pity that someone while crossing the street with a baby in her arms was killed but luckily the baby is fine. However, we are concerned about the trauma that the kid will grow up with,” he said. Lindhorst said constant police visibility was the answer to the gang violence problem in the police precinct. “We need to have operational plans so that we know what is happening in the area. Intelligence is also something we lack and as a result, we are caught off guard. SAPS must step up their games and work on the intelligence of these shootings.