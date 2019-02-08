FRANK Blou at his Garden of Eden nursery. Picture: Rusana Philander

Cape Town - Amid the grey and drab scenery of gang-ridden Bonteheuwel a nursery owned and run by a 63-year-old pensioner is adding colour and life to the community. Frank Blou has been planting trees in Bonteheuwel as well as greening the area with ferns and water-saving plants from his nursery, the Garden of Eden.

Blou has also started teaching children about gardening and how to plant trees. “The children used to pull out my plants until I decided to teach them about gardening. Now they enjoy it and no longer pull out the plants, because I also taught them how important plants and trees are for the environment,” he said.

His love for gardening started 14 years ago. Blou, who grew up in Bonteheuwel, said he and his mother enjoyed gardening together.

“My mother, Elizabeth, also loved it. When she was still alive, we used to work in the garden every morning. Those were great days, which I will always remember.”

Last year, he started the nursery. “I turned my hobby into a business as an extra income. “People come from everywhere to buy my plants. It is not easy growing plants and trees, but it is great when people buy them. I also want more people to plant trees in their communities,” he said.

