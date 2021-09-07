Bonteheuwel residents living in fear of fresh gang violence call for own police station

Cape Town - After an alleged gang leader was killed in a shooting incident in Bonteheuwel over the weekend, community members were concerned that the shooting would reignite gang violence in the area and said there was still a desperate need for their own police station in Bonteheuwel. Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie said law enforcement agencies responded to a shooting incident in the area on Saturday that left an alleged Dixie Boys gang leader, 38, dead.

McKenzie said this targeted shooting was likely to reignite gang violence in the area through the rivalry between the Hard Livings and Dixi Boys. “The threat of retaliation shooting is extremely high at this point in time and residents are requested to be extremely vigilant and cautious,” said McKenzie. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said a case of murder was opened and was currently under investigation.

“Preliminary indications suggest that the shooting is gang-related and police investigators are pursuing several leads. Police in the Western Cape continue to monitor several crime hotspots including the area where the shooting incident occurred in an effort to ensure safety in the various communities,” said Potelwa. BONTEHEUWEL residents and police in the street following the shooting of the alleged gang leader on Saturday morning. McKenzie said this incident reaffirmed the community’s need for their own police station, which he has been urging for years.