Cape Town - Bonteheuwel no longer wants to be a township, and would rather be reclassified a suburb.
Councillors in the area have put forward a motion to the City to change its status from a township to a suburb.
Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie said: “The area was classified as a township under the apartheid government and the name change can also show that we are no longer segregated.
“The CBD of Bonteheuwel will be upgraded through increased infrastructure and new developments, which will represent a suburb.”
McKenzie said Bonteheuwel was not much different to other suburban areas, “the houses are just a lot smaller. There are 14 schools in the area, which is an achievement when considering the size of the area; nine gym parks and three community centres”.