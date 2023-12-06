Bothasig man claims cops failed his ‘murdered’ partner

Cape Town - The heartbroken partner of a Bothasig mother who was allegedly killed by her drug addict son said that her death could have been prevented. Deon Rohlandt claims his life partner, Margo Slabbert, would still be alive today if only they had received the necessary assistance from their local police station.

“She went to the detectives and came home and she said, ‘Deon, that big white police detective was so rude to me he said what must he do with this’? I went to the station the next day but they said he didn’t have a fixed address. The court has given us a permanent protection order and this is the one we took,” he said. A week after seeking help, Margo’s bloody body was found in her flat, her throat slit. “Every time I look at her picture I want to cry. She was a beautiful woman, she was always happy when I came home. We were happy, we could braai under the trees with our Afrikaans music. Now I can’t I come home and sit here,” an emotional Rohlandt said.

Her son, Arno Slabbert is now facing charges of murder in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court. Remembrance: An emotional Deon says that he gets emotional everytime he looks at Margo’s picture in their room.Picture:Supplied. Justice: Deon Rohlandt claims that his life partner, Margo Slabbert would still be alive today, if only they had received the necessary assistance from the Bothasig police station.Picture: Byron Lukas. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila has confirmed Arno will return to court next week. “The Arno Slabbert matter is an intimate femicide. He allegedly killed his mother. The last date was November 10, for further investigation and the matter was postponed to December 13,” Ntabazilila said.

Police did not respond to queries sent on Tuesday regarding Rohlandt’s claims. Almost six months after the incident, Rohlandt was shocked to learn that Margo’s body was still at the mortuary in Groote Schuur. However, the Department of Health and Wellness could not confirm this. Crime scene: Police investigating the horrific crime scene in the Bothasig Gardens complex. Picture:Leon Knipe. Rohlandt said ward councillor Miquette Temlett offered to assist with a pauper’s burial but nothing happened.

“She said she would arrange something, but she never came back to me. My brother-in-law has phoned her so many times.” Temlett confirmed the claims and said the family had not submitted the necessary documents yet. “No, I was not aware of that. I sent through the details for the application of a pauper’s funeral with the family as requested by the family as they are not in a position to pay for a funeral. I was not aware that they have not submitted the forms to the City yet,” she said. Rohlandt is unaware of any paperwork and is now seeking assistance from any good Samaritan to help him give Margo a dignified funeral.