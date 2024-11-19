Boy, 12, discovers pill in ginger biscuits bought at Mfuleni spaza shop

Cape Town - A twelve-year-old boy has been taken for medical testing after consuming ginger biscuits bought from a spaza shop in Mfuleni, allegedly containing a suspicious tablet encased in one of the cookies. As a warning to children who buy from spaza shops, his father has decided to speak out about the incident.

The father, who refused to be named, fearing intimidation, said his son bought the packet of ginger biscuits from Gabrielle Cash Store in Bosasa, Mfuleni, on Sunday. While eating, he found a biscuit containing the purple and white capsule, with the lettering 30 L 30. “He showed us the biscuit and he had eaten some from the packet but didn’t taste anything weird,” the father said.

“We checked the entire packet and also went to the shop with the police. “A search was done for more packets, but it seems like it was only my son’s that was contaminated. “What shocked me the most was that we have heard about the incidents where children died from buying food items from spaza shops and I feared that my son would also fall ill.”

On Monday, he took his son to the clinic for tests. “I don’t want to lose my son and thought I should take precautionary measures. I keep asking myself about other kids who could have eaten pills without knowing.” When the Cape Argus visited the spaza shop on Monday, a man who was behind the counter said he was not present when the incident happened.

“I heard about it and all the ginger biscuits were thrown out. We buy biscuits from Mfuleni wholesalers. “We have not yet been there to tell them about what happened. “We don’t sell any expired food, we check all the time and throw away old stuff. We are registered and have the proper papers to operate.”

The incident follows the bust of a Mfuleni meat factory last week for allegedly using dog food in the manufacturing of their sausages. Mayco member for community services and health, Patricia van der Ross, said spaza shops are not required to be registered. “However, any person handling foodstuffs must be in possession of a valid Certificate of Acceptability.

“The City’s Environmental Health Practitioners keep records of all premises in their areas, to include on their inspections list. “Environmental Health Practitioners are mandated to conduct visits to business premises at least twice a year, but if problems are identified or complaints are received then more regular inspections are carried out until the problem is resolved. “In terms of legislation, all businesses, including spaza shops, are bound by the Health Act and Food Regulations, as well as the Business Act (for the sale of prepared foods/ takeaways), zoning scheme, building regulations, fire safety legislation and the Tobacco Control Act.”

Van Der Ross said based on the current information at the City’s disposal, there are 2 924 spaza-type premises comprising spaza shops, house shops and tuckshops in the informal economy. “Members of the public who have health-related concerns or complaints about businesses can contact their local Environmental Health Office for assistance via their local clinic or the City’s Technical Operations Centre on 0860 103 089.” The incident also comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa announced inspections at spaza shops starting with Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal.