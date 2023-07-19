Cape Town - A 14-year-old girl was murdered in cold blood, allegedly by a teenage boy who was reportedly obsessed with her. Police detectives searched and apprehended the 15-year-old boy, who had been on the run.

The victim, Naeema Marshall, left her Beacon Valley home to visit her aunt when she was killed on Monday afternoon in Budhi Crescent, New Forest Village, Eerste River. Naeema was a Grade 9 learner at Beacon Hill High. Her devastated mother, Fadeema Marshall, told the “Cape Argus” that the suspect had been asking her daughter out. Fadeema Marshall said the suspect was obsessed with her daughter Naeema who was shot on Monday. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete “She used to tell him that she didn’t want him because she had her own boyfriend.

“It didn’t happen once, it happened several times. “On the day she was shot, she went to the shop and the lady who sent her said she was worried she was taking too long and she went to look for her. “When she got there she saw Naeema with the boy and heard her say she didn’t want him.”

The suspect was allegedly heard threatening Naeema minutes before the incident. “He said she would see what he was going to do to her and she responded that he was not going to do anything,” Fadeema said. “She went home and said to her aunt she wanted to go out.

“The boy went into the flat and went up the stairs. No one knew he had a gun. He got there and shot my daughter once. Her aunt said she called the boy’s name and he pointed the firearm at her and ran away. “He has been on the run since then. The boy is a gangster, he was someone who was known in the area. He would clean people’s yards for a piece of bread and that is how everyone knows him.” Fadeema said her daughter’s behaviour was odd the last time she saw her.

“She went around and greeted everyone, and then she was really quiet and that is not the Naeema I knew. “Her dad took her to Eerste River, she was going to commute to school yesterday morning. “And when I heard that she was shot I thought she may have felt that she was going to leave us, which is why she was like that.”

Fadeema described Naeema as an active child who loved playing netball. “She played for three teams, her school’s, Brave Hearts MPNU and Wanderers United. “On Saturday she played her last match with the Brave Hearts team.

“She was a star, it won’t be the same without her.” The victim’s mother went to identify the body on Tuesday hours before the janazah (funeral). Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said Kleinvlei members registered a murder case following the shooting incident on Monday.

“Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. The suspect fled the scene and is yet to be arrested. The motive for this shooting incident is unknown. “The case was transferred to Anti-gang unit (AGU) detectives for further investigation. “Anti-gang unit detectives investigating the murder and gang operational teams were in the area busy with tracing operations since Monday night and a 14-year-old male was arrested yesterday afternoon, he will appear in court once charged. Investigations continue.”