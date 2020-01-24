Patrick Kotze and Romana Grootetjie parents of murdered 5-year-old Valentino Grootetjie.

Cape Town - A two-year-old boy whose five-year-old brother was shot dead while saving him cries hysterically if he hears any loud noises or gunshots, the boys’ father said on Thursday. Patrick Kotze, speaking after Chawdwin Isaacs and Valentino Hoffmeester, arrested in connection with the murder of his son Valentino, abandoned their bail application in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court, said it was tough for the younger boy.

“He cries a lot and because he is only starting to talk now, it’s very difficult for him to say what is wrong. But whenever there is a loud noise in the house, or shots fired in the flats, then he cries uncontrollably,” he said.

The two suspects face charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm relating to the shooting that claimed the life of Valentino and wounded an alleged Mongrels gangster who was also at the scene. The incident happened in December last year at Drury Court in Lavender Hill.

The pair were not asked to plead on Thursday and their legal representative informed the court they had abandoned their bail application.