Boy, 4, killed in a freak accident by a LEAP officer: ‘None have come to pay their respect’

Cape Town - The family of a 4-year-old boy who was killed after he was struck by a Law Enforcement Assistance Programme (LEAP) van in Mfuleni, is calling for the City to take action and show accountability for the incident. On Friday afternoon, Sukoluhle Liphawu Mapolisa was playing with a group of friends in full view of his family when a law enforcement van ran him over, killing him instantly.

According to Sukoluhle’s grandmother, Makheswa, people who noticed the van as it sped towards the group of children who were playing on the road, tried in vain to get the driver to slow down. The unidentified driver struck him and when he realised he had hit something or someone, he reversed over him again. “It was around 4pm when Sukoluhle had come back from crèche and went out to play with his friends and cousins. “The scene of his lifeless body had left us traumatised so much that his mother has since left home to live with a relative because she can’t bear the scene as it is right in front of our house,” Makheswa said.

“None of the City people have come to us to pay their respect. My daughter has not received any form of contact or counselling offered by City employees.” When the support that was promised by Cape Town mayoral committee (Mayco) member for safety, JP Smith, on Sunday, did not materialise, the Mapolisa family sent an email to City mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. The email highlights that the family have not yet received an incident report from the police, and are saddened to learn that while the officer responsible for the incident has been sent for psychological treatment, the family have been left to pick up the pieces alone.

"We implore the City of Cape Town to make direct contact with our family to offer condolences and a sincere apology for the tragic loss of our son. We believe that such an act of compassion is the least that can be done in these trying times. "We call upon the City to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Our beloved Okuhle will be laid to rest in Durbanville Memorial Park on October 17. We request the City's assistance in ensuring that his burial proceeds smoothly and respectfully, as befitting a young life cut short," the family said. Smith said Leap officers were on patrol in Mfuleni, on the corner of Ulunthu and Suzakhule streets, when the accident happened.

For his own safety, the officer responsible for the tragic accident has since handed in his firearm and has been referred for counselling, while the family has been promised support. City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said: “The City understands that this is an extremely painful time for the family who so tragically lost a loved one. In deference to this loss, the City’s officials wanted to allow the family time to mourn. “The family can also be assured that the accident will be thoroughly investigated internally by the City and will also be investigated by the SAPS, as is the case with any tragic accident.