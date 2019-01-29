A 12-year-old boy died when he allegedly fell out of a train just before it arrived at Maitland Station. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - A 12-year-old boy died when he allegedly fell out of a train just before it arrived at Maitland Station.



SAPS and Metrorail have both confirmed the incident that took place on Tuesday morning.





"A train casualty is confirmed between Woltemade – Maitland Stations," said Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott.





"First site report from the scene at 09:54 indicates the deceased could be a learner. EMS and SAPS are on-site conducting their investigation.





"The operational impact is the closure of one line, with all northern trains from #3412 deviated via Ysterplaat until the investigation is wrapped up and the line vacated by SAPS."





Scott said that at this stage they have no fu rther information.





SAPS spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed that a case has been opened.