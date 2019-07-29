File photo: Pixabay

Cape Town - A six-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were hit by stray bullets in separate incidents when they were caught in crossfire between rival gangs. The boy was wounded at about 9.30am on Saturday in Lagonda Crescent, Beacon Valley, while the other incident happened in Jordan Street, Manenberg.

In a third incident in Lavender Hill, police confirmed that a 32-year-old woman was wounded on Friday night in Shepherd Way, also when she was caught in crossfire.

According to residents the shoot-out in Beacon Valley started between the Outlaws gang affiliated to the 28s and the Nice Time Kids in Ferrari Street. Two men, aged 23 and 49, were also shot and wounded during this incident.

About two roads away in Lagonda Crescent, a 6-year-old boy was hit in the stomach by a stray bullet. The youngster is still in hospital and his condition is being closely monitored by doctors.

Police said the 16-year-old was standing in a shop in Manenberg when she was shot.

Community Policing Forum chairperson Abie Isaacs said: “Beacon Valley is in a fierce turf battle and this is one of three hot spot areas. Residents of Tafelsig and Eastridge are also bearing the brunt of violent clashes between rival gangs.

“The army was in Mitchells Plain for about three hours and surely that was not enough. Our concern is that the army is not hitting the target. We need them for a least a considerable amount of time so that they can stabilise the area.”

Members of the SANDF have been deployed for three months to assist the police in quelling gang violence in Bishop Lavis, Delft, Elsies River, Nyanga, Khayelitsha, Mfuleni, Philippi, Kraaifontein and Manenberg.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said the incidents were being investigated.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said: “We’re witnessing an attempted fightback from gangs

“I want gangsters to know that they won’t win. The time for terrorising communities has come to an end.

“I call on the SAPS intelligence and detective services to urgently identify and arrest the gang leaders who gave orders to shoot.

“Both intelligence and detective services need to work together to ensure convictions of gang bosses, not just hit men.”

[email protected]

Cape Argus