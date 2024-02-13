Boyes Drive fire contained for now, last flare up at 3am

Cape Town - Crew from the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services remain at the scene of a vegetation fire that was burning through parts of the mountain slopes above Boyes Drive, in Kalk Bay. According to the City, despite the fire being contained on Monday night, there was a brief flare-up in the area around 3.40am, which was speedily dealt with by the crew from Fish Hoek Fire.

Over 40 firefighters, 10 firefighting appliances and additional resources, including aerial support were deployed to the area yesterday afternoon when sightings of the blaze were called into the City’s Fire Department. According to Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse, about four aerial resources were deployed to assist with water bombing the area, while crews from Table Mountain National Park, Working on Fire, NCC and VWS were actively fighting the blaze. One house was affected in the blaze. No people were injured or affected in the home as the property was empty at the time.

Carelse also commented that on Monday an Incident Command Post (ICP) was set up at Kalkbay Harbour to provide strategic assistance to those fighting the blaze and to monitor any further flare-ups. Meanwhile, the roads that had been closed off to members of the public, Boyes Drive at Old Boyes Drive, Main and Clairvaux have now been reopened. Over the past few months, the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services has had its hands full responding to fire incidents across the Cape.