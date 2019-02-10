A murder case was opened and a preliminary investigation was conducted. Police then arrested the boyfriend of the deceased, who is the father of the children.

Cape Town - A prompt response and thorough investigation by detectives from Lwandle led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man following a murder of a woman in her late twenties at Asanda Village in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police were alerted to the incident by a vigilant community member and immediately attend to the scene. Upon their arrival, they found the deceased with her left leg chopped off and an open wound on the left leg.

In the house where this gruesome killing occurred, there were two children, a one-month-old baby girl and four-year-old girl alone with the dead body.

A case of murder was opened and a preliminary investigation was conducted and police arrested the boyfriend of the deceased, who is the father of the children.

The suspect is due to appear soon in the Strand Magistrate court.

Crimes against women and children remains a priority for SAPS.

[email protected]

Cape Argus