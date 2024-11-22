Boyfriend sentenced to 22 years for killing his former partner

Cape Town - A Parkwood man who doused his girlfriend with petrol and set her alight in a jealous rage has been sentenced by the Wynberg Regional Court to 22 years behind bars after confessing to his horrific crimes. The heartbroken family of slain Deonay Waigh said her former boyfriend, Joshua Phillips, asked to speak to them before sentencing got under way, where he pleaded for forgiveness.

The 32-year-old woman from Pelican Park was last seen on Christmas Eve last year. At the time, her family said she had gone to visit her sickly father in Parkwood and her family lost touch with her. On Christmas Eve, they received a call from Phillips’s family and rushed to hospital where they were informed that Waigh suffered extensive burns after being set alight.

Cousin, Jade Baartman, said doctors informed them that her lungs had collapsed, her internal organs were burnt, and her heart had ceased to function. She died in hospital a few days later. Phillips later sent a voice note to his family, where he confessed to dousing Waigh with petrol and said he had planned to set himself on fire as well. Joshua Phillips, 29, found guilty of murder. pic supplied He later handed himself over to police. Baartman said on arrival at court on Wednesday, they were surprised to hear that he wanted to speak to the family.

“The matter was transferred to regional court about three weeks ago and in between there were postponements as they anticipated he would plead guilty. When I arrived the prosecutor informed me that he wanted to speak to me and I agreed,” Baartman said. “He came to me and apologised for what he did. He said he was sorry and I said as people of God we must forgive but we believe whatever the court’s decision is he should abide by.” Baartman said during proceedings, Phillips admitted to using petrol to start the fire in the wendy house but claimed that Waigh was having an affair.