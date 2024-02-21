Brace for turtle hatchlings stranding season

Scores of turtle hatchlings that have once again become stranded on beaches along the Western Cape coastline are being treated by the Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation’s Turtle Conservation Centre. The centre said this stranding season, which occurs in February until July, is one of its busiest times of the year.

The hatchlings are often found with physical injuries, including partial flipper amputations, respiratory tract infections, ear infections and hypothermia. “Loggerhead and leatherback turtles nest along the KwaZulu-Natal coastline between October and December. Afterwards, thousands of newly hatched turtles venture into the warm, fast Agulhas Current, which flows along South Africa’s eastern coastline. “As the current slows and turns, hatchlings are often spat into the colder waters near the Benguela Current. These hatchlings become dehydrated, shocked and cold.

“This marks the beginning of ‘stranding season’. Stranding occurs when the little turtles become too exhausted to cope. Hatchlings require lots of care and often medical intervention to save their lives,” the centre said. Sub-adult and adult sea turtles are also found in need of help as they suffer physical injuries from boat strikes or entanglement in ghost fishing gear. The centre said while it was dedicated to rescuing stranded turtles, it cannot patrol every stretch of the coastline. It appealed to the public to alert it to stranded turtles.