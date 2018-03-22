Cape Town - Li'l Poppers and hip hoppers from Brackenfell moved their feet to the beat and managed to secure first, second and third place at the Hip Hop Dance South Africa Championship, which was held on March10 and 11.

The competition is considered to be country’s largest street dance competition, and dancers from the Bona Fide Dance Studio, led by dance coach Johnina Theron, entered the novice and amateur categories, and wowed the judges with their performances.

“They entered the competition to see what it was like, and one team won first place, one won second and another won third. I only had a month to get them into a new routine, but through hard work they went through three rounds.

“They always get gold in competitions, it’s good for their self-image,”said Theron.

Cadi Scheepers, 8, who performs with the group “Li'l Poppers” who won gold in the novice category, said she didn’t expect her group to take home gold, but she was excited when their name was announced.

“I was very happy, the crowd screamed the loudest when Boom Shakalaka came on. We have a great teacher,” said Scheepers.

Madi van Dam, 13, from the “Tinamics” dance group who took home silver medals in the amateur division, said she was proud of her group's performance as they had worked hard.

“We all felt accomplished because the competition was hard and we gave our everything. I am encouraged by my teacher and others in the group who bring up the spirit in the group,” said Van Dam.

Some of the girls are preparing for the CIAD International Oriental Dance Competition on Sunday, and will be rehearsing to ensure they make their mark on the dance floor.

