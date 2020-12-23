Brackenfell High must be held accountable, says EFF after SGB’s interdict application is dismissed

Cape Town - The EFF was ecstatic after Judge Siraj Desai dismissed the Brackenfell High School Governing Body’s (SGB) interdict application against the party. Judge Desai, who retired from the Western Cape High Court Bench last week, made the ruling on Wednesday morning. The EFF said the outcome was a successful end to a fight against the school. EFF Western Cape chairperson Melikhaya Xego said he was not surprised that Judge Desai had dismissed the interdict application as the EFF had “expected him to do the right thing”. “As the EFF, we followed all the correct procedures. Our fight for a racism-free Brackenfell High was us exercising our democratic rights, and protecting black learners at that school.

“Judge Desai affirmed that, and we are happy. However, this is not the end. Brackenfell High School still has to be held accountable for all its wrong doings. That school is racist. Just because Schafer chose to exonerate it does not mean we will too.

“Come January 27, 2021 we will go and hand in our memorandum, that’s a given,” Xego said.

He has threatened to take Education MEC Debbie Schafer to court if she fails to release her report on the alleged racial incident at the school.

“We have written to Schafer, to let her know that she can’t decide to not release a report that is of public interest. We will take legal action against her if she fails to comply. Her attempt to cover up that incident is blatant,” said Xego.

In response, Schafer’s spokesperson Kerry Mauchline said that it was strange that the EFF were threatening legal action.

“They could simply apply for a copy of the report using PAIA (The Promotion of Access to Information Act), which they have not yet done, as of the update I received last week,” Mauchline said.

Meanwhile some Brackenfell High School learners are trying to come to terms with the school scandal. They say the school and Education Department’s responses have been mediocre.

A learner, who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation, said he was glad the EFF had brought to light the school’s dark traits.

“From undercover racism to intimidation and victimisation of learners of colour that school is guilty of it all. Most white learners and teachers are racist, I shudder to think what will happen to the learners of colour who still have to finish their schooling there. Till today there has been no apology from either parties who are saying they were trying to protect us and have our best interests at heart.

“With regard to the report the MEC will not release, I'm just curious as to who exactly she is trying to protect, because it can’t be the victims. We never participated in that investigation and we would very much like to know who exactly did.”

Cape Argus