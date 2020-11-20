Brackenfell High School matrics peacefully write exams despite outside chaos as EFF protest

Cape Town – Chaos ensued as the EFF descended on Brackenfell to protest against alleged racism at Brackenfell High School. A permit was granted for the EFF to protest outside Brackenfell High School today, giving permission for 100 protesters to hand over a memorandum to the school. Police had maintained a strong presence in the area, specifically close to the school. A fight broke out after a man provoked the EFF while its secretary general Marshall Dlamini was addressing supporters. It is understood the man has been arrested and was trying to address Dlamini. Police then shot rubber bullets and used a water cannon to disperse the EFF’s members.

While addressing supporters Dlamini said: “They (the police) think we need permission to come to these streets, they think we are scared of them. And we want to say to you fighters If the police, every time we are in confrontation with racists and they choose the side of the racists, you must tell them they are boys and girls who are the private security of racists.”

Dlamini negotiated with police and an agreement was reached 500 protesters, instead of the 100, could approach the school.

Despite promises the party’s leader Julies Malema would be present, he revved up supporters for his visit to the school but by 3pm he was a no show.

Despite the chaos, the School Governing Body (SGB) said the matrics wrote their Physical Science examinations without any disruptions.

SGB chairperson chairperson Guillaume Smit said: “The matrics completed their exam in peace so we are thankful for that. At this stage the EFF’s media truck was moved. We are unsure whether the memorandum will or not be handed over as the police and EFF clashed all the time.”

Guillaume said the pupils who were scheduled to write the exams were present.

Cape Argus