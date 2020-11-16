Brackenfell High SGB’s interdict bid delayed, EFF plans march for Friday

Cape Town - The Brackenfell High school governing body (SGB) will have to wait two more weeks to get an interdict from the Western Cape High Court to prevent the EFF from marching on the school. Judge Siraj Desai postponed their application on Monday, but the party is planning to march on the school again on Friday. Last week Tuesday, members of the Brackenfell High SGB applied for an urgent interdict to prevent the EFF from protesting at the school. However, Judge Desai denied them the interdict, to allow the EFF time to respond. The two sides met in a virtual meeting on Monday and the case was postponed until December 2. Last Thursday, the SGB released a statement distancing themselves from the violence that took place outside the school gates last Monday. Included in the statement was the school’s decision to address the concerns of learners and parents, as well as plans to engage learners and educators in structured diversity training sessions.

EFF Western Cape chairperson Melikhaya Xego said the party is not satisfied by mere rumours of integration initiatives and investigations into racism at the school.

“We know that they don’t have the interests of people of colour at heart, and they never sat down with us, who brought to light exactly what was going on at the school.

’’As far as we know, there have been no resolutions with this case. We will revisit the school again on Friday, that’s already set in motion,” said Xego.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Department of Education (WCED) has finally vowed to investigate the numerous claims of racism at the school.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the department was looking into the claims of racism, including the fact that the teaching staff team has lacked diversity over the past few years.

“As a department, we do believe that there needs to be an increased emphasis on diversity at the school because it is a value which we cherish. Therefore we will engage the school on this in the weeks to come,” said Hammond.

