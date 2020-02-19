Tehillah Collaborative Community Centre is a homeless shelter, addiction recover, youth development and ECD, frail care centre that renders services to citizens that survive on social grants. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Brave members of the Leonsdale community in Elsies River risked their lives to rescue 60 mainly elderly and frail residents of the Tehillah Centre in Avonwood Drive, Elsies River, on Monday night after a fire broke out at the shelter. The centre’s founder and chief executive, Magda Kleyn, said: “When we arrived on the scene after being called from home when the fire began, I found the police here and they were still waiting for the ambulance. However, members of the community were already busy taking the clients out of the burning rubble.”

“Even some of the big gang members of the neighbouring community were helping us take the clients out. Those who were rescued range in age between babies and people in their 70s,” said Kleyn. “If it was not for the help of these gangsters, I don’t think we would have been successful in our mission to rescue the frail and the elderly. It is a miracle that none of our clients were injured or harmed by the smoke.”

Kleyn showed journalists around the burnt-out shell of the wing of the centre which was refurbished last year with assistance from Grand West Casino.

“Seven rooms, including personal belongings of clients, were totally destroyed. Also burnt down was part of the kitchen and the lounge. Our dining hall was also destroyed.”