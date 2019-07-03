"Although a bit bumpy, the comfort which the bus provided was much better than both the minibus taxi ride, and the train ride," says African News Agency Photojournalist, Tracey Adams.

African News Agency Photojournalist, Tracey Adams, recently used three various methods of public transport to travel from Retreat to Cape Town. Adams documented the trials and tribulations that many Cape Town commuters experience in her “Three ways to travel from Retreat to Cape Town, using public transport” video documentary series.

For the last leg of my "Three ways to travel to Cape Town using public transport" video series, I took a Golden Arrow bus from Retreat to the Central Business District.

The bus departed from the terminus at 07:43am and arrived in Cape Town at 08:41am.

Even though it was peak hour, the bus was not full. I put this down to the cost being R23 versus the jam packed train ride which was R12,50.

In addition, although a bit bumpy, the comfort which the bus provided was much better than both the minibus taxi ride, and the train ride.

Since the end of November 2018, a spate at least 20 armed robberies on Golden Arrow Busses have been reported.

It appears the areas targeted were Philippi, Lingelethu West, and Khayelitsha

In one incident, on May 15, 10 people were robbed in Lingelethu West in which one man was shot and killed.

Toward the end of 2018 Golden Arrow Buss Services offered a reward of R50 000 for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators.

The robberies led to the establishment of a task team to investigate all cases in this regard.

Detectives investigating the robberies announced a breakthrough when they arrested seven suspects on May 20. The suspects have since appeared in the Philippi Magistrate's Court.