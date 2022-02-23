Brazen shoplifting attempt at Hout Bay supermarket not related to 'Quantum Gang'

Cape Town - Collaboration between numerous law enforcement agencies in Hout Bay resulted in the arrest of four suspected shoplifters. The men were apprehended after the area’s non-government crime-fighting organisation Crime Control Prevention (CCP) was alerted about a white Toyota Quantum with occupants behaving suspiciously around the Spar Liquor outlet on Victoria Road.

Fidelity ADT provincial general manager Jade Hanning said after the tip-off, armed response vehicles were alerted. “One of our tactical response vehicles arrived at the shop and saw the vehicle in question. He proceeded to keep them under surveillance, while other vehicles also responded. “A few minutes later, a group of suspects came running out of the building with items they had reportedly tried to steal. However, their getaway was stopped by the officers, who were able to corner them,” she said.

Hanning said all the stolen goods were recovered and the suspects were handed over to police. “This was an excellent example of co-operation between local armed response companies to keep the people of Hout Bay safe,” she said. The arrest follows concerns raised by Macassar residents who recently called for action from the police after a series of reported criminal incidents perpetrated by men driving a white Toyota Quantum bearing a Codeta sticker that has been terrorising the community ('Quantum Gang' terrorising the Macassar community, and residents are demanding action) .

Reported incidents included business robberies, car hijackings and kidnapping. However, CCP operational manager JJ de Villiers said the incidents were not related, and the white Quantum found in Hout Bay had a different registration number and markings from the one caught on CCTV footage in Macassar. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the four suspects, between the ages of 26 and 42, once charged, would make a court appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court for shoplifting.