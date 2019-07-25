On Wednesday, the Peninsula Wilderness Search And Rescue responded after a hiker had slipped on wet terrain while walking on Table Mountain. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - On Wednesday, the Peninsula Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) was activated after a caller reported that a hiker had slipped on wet terrain while walking on Table Mountain alongside Platteklip Gorge.



Metro Medical Rescue Technicians, Rescue Mountaineers and Logistical support crew were dispatched to Tafelberg road for a possible stretcher to carry out the injured person.





It was discovered that the party consisted of two hikers, a male and a female from Brazil. They were being led down the gorge by a local mountain guide who the tourists had employed, WSAR said. The lady had sustained a leg fracture after taking a fall on the soaked path.





While she was receiving treatment, back up WSAR team members arrived at the Incident Command Post on Tafelberg road. The various rescue and medical equipment that was required had to be carried up the gorge by the responders.





A heavy downpour of rain had complicated the rescue effort, and it was necessary to set up rope systems in order to secure a safe decent of the patient and the rescuers. The casualty had her leg immobilised before being packaged into a survival bag to keep her dry. She was placed in a stretcher that was attached to a series of rope and anchoring equipment, after which she was carried down the mountain.





Once the rescue party had reached Tafelberg road, the tourist was handed over to an ambulance crew who transported her to a medical facility for further treatment.





WSAR had urged the public to: