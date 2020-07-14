Break-in at OK liquor store in Bothasig following booze ban

Cape Town - AN OK liquor store was burglarised in the early hours of the morning in Bothasig. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said Bothasig police are investigating a case of a burglary at a business premises in Bothasig during the early hours of Tuesday. Potelwa said preliminary reports indicated that at 4.35am the owner of a liquor outlet located at Village Centre, in Vryburger Drive, Bothasig, was alerted to the activation of an alarm system by a security company on the premises. "On arrival he discovered that the security gates in front of the store had been forcibly removed and a window next to the door was broken. A substantial quantity of high-end liquor bottles had been stolen," Potelwa said. She said a case of burglary at a business premises and theft was subsequently opened by Bothasig police.

Anyone with information that can assist in expediting the investigation is urged to contact the investigating officer, Sgt Jonathan Kriel during office hours on 021 558 3688 alternatively the Bothasig Detective standby number 079 894 0095.

She said information can also be shared on the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or via the MySAPS app.

