Picture: MLONDOLOZI-MBOLO





Grant Twigg, DA metro leader, said: “Patricia De Lille has lost the confidence of the Metro Executive, the relevant political authority. We are of the view that the City of Cape Town requires stability, unity and functionality - which we believe she cannot deliver.”





“I communicated our recommendations to party leadership and trust they will act swiftly in the best interests of the organization. All public representatives are accountable to its party and voters, and as party leadership we need to ensure that all deployees are acting in the best interests of voters as well as the organization, and not themselves. The metro executive has not taken these decisions lightly but after careful consideration and deliberation,” Twigg said.





He also said the DA caucus will not support De Lille’s proposed drought levy.





Speculation has been rife that De Lille will be axed following two investigations and several allegations of corruptions which De Lille has all denied.





De Lille told the Cape Argus that she will be taking legal action against the DA should they decide on removing her.





