Bredell loses bid to annul Stellenbosch councillor's election

Cape Town - Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell has lost his suit against the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) in a bid to get a Stellenbosch councillor’s election annulled.

In his capacity as MEC, Bredell had also sued the Stellenbosch Municipality, Councillor Franklin Adams and the political party that sponsored Adams’ election, the Democratic New Civic Association (DNCA).

Bredell had revoked Adams’s election as a PR Councillor in July 2019 after charges of misconduct were laid against the councillor in terms of the Stellenbosch Municipality Code of Conduct for Councillors and the Municipal Structures Act.

Bredell argued that the DNCA was wrong to take advantage of a loophole in the IEC’s rules which do not prevent a councillor whose election has been revoked from succeeding himself on the party list.

Judge Lister Nuku of the Western Cape High Court said: “The matter is not as simple as that. The fact of the matter is that Adams’s term of office came to an end when Bredell removed him on account of contravening the Code of Conduct. This was then followed by a separate process to fill the vacancy. That this process resulted in Adams’s name being submitted to Bredell does not detract from the fact that Adams was removed from office.”