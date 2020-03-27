Bredell sues over 'unruly' councillor's appointment
The case stems from an incident in June 2019 when councillor Franklin Adams of the Democratic New Civic Association (DNCA) had his appointment as a PR councillor revoked after he was charged with misconduct in terms of the Stellenbosch Municipality Code of Conduct for Councillors and the Municipal Structures Act.
At the time, a disciplinary committee, consisting of councillors from both the majority and opposition parties, was established in terms of the Municipal Systems Act.
The charges investigated by the committee include threatening a councillor, insulting a councillor and his family members and forcefully moving a female councillor out of the way. The committee unanimously found him guilty. The recommendations were sent to the MEC, who suspended the councillor.
Bredell is arguing that Adams’ party, the DNCA was wrong to take advantage of a loophole in the IEC’s rules which do not prevent a councillor whose election has been revoked from succeeding himself on the party list.
The court reserved judgment.@MwangiGithahu
Cape Argus
Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]
All letters must have your proper name and a valid email address to be considered for publication.
IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.
Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.