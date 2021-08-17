Breede Valley municipality calling on residents to help find cemetery gate thieves

Cape Town - The Breede Valley Municipality is calling on residents to assist in finding those responsible for the shameless theft of a gate at the Dutch Reformed Church's Mother Congregation's Cemetery. Desmond de Koker, the ward committee member of De Wet Street, observed that the new gate of the cemetery had been stolen on Friday, August 13.

The gate was erected during the ward’s renovation project in 2020, as part of an effort to proudly renovate and secure this valley's public spaces such as cemeteries. Municipality spokesperson JP Myburg said: “It is sad that there are residents who have no contempt for others' property. “The theft of this gate is a criminal offence. Any person with information surrounding these events is requested to contact the Worcester Police on 023 348 8600 or the Breede Valley Municipality on 023 348 2621 as soon as possible.”

In another incident, after numerous complaints by the cemetery board on the deteriorating state of the Johnston Road cemetery because of vagrants sleeping there, the SA Human Rights Commissioner Chris Nissen has vowed to personally ask vagrants next to the cemetery to clear out and respect the dead. “The Human Rights Commission condemns any person who goes into sacred places and vandalises it. The dead too have rights, and they are supposed to be resting in peace. “I will personally go and ask the vagrants to vacate the cemetery and tell them to respect the deceased,” he said.