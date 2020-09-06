Briefing to resolve Cape refugee issue delayed to mid-October

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The matter of the refugees currently housed in two tented camps in Cape Town took a turn on Tuesday after Parliament's portfolio committee on home affairs was forced to postpone a briefing to discuss the issue. The scheduled meeting between the committee, the City, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), the Department of Home Affairs and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to discuss the situation was scrapped after MPs rejected the late submission of presentations by all the groups except for the UNHCR. The City did not submit a report and its representative, Mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien, said: “We must express the confusion with which we received the invitation. “The confusion for us is that as a local authority we have very little responsibility over refugees per se, so it was not very clear to us what you were requesting in a report from the City." Acting chairperson of the committee, Mosa Chabane, praised the UNHCR for submitting its report on time, but was “perturbed” by the lateness of the others.

“It is concerning that the City appears to want to absolve themselves from the matter, when the committee was unequivocal that a collaborative effort was necessary to deal with the issues of the refugees at the Green Market Square,” said Chabane.

“We are cognisant that all spheres of government have specific roles and responsibilities.

"However, we were clear that the relevant stakeholders must work together to resolve the matter.

"It is in this context that the committee expected a briefing from the City, but the City’s attitude undermines intergovernmental relations and the standing of the portfolio committee."

Members of the committee were unanimous in their condemnation of the the City, the SAHRC and the department. The standing rule in Parliament is that presentations be sent to MPs at least 48 hours earlier.

The Department of Home Affairs' report was received on Monday. Home Affairs Minister Aaron Mosoaledi apologised for the tardiness.

“I wasn’t aware that my report was received late ... even though I had given instructions for the report to be sent. If they sent it late, I wish to apologise profusely. I have always respected the committee,” said Motsoaledi.

The committee has resolved to defer the matter to mid-October to get a comprehensive report individually and jointly from all relevant stakeholders on the matter.

Cape Argus