Cape Town - The DA's federal council would study court papers filed by axed Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille, should she approach the courts on Friday, the party said on Tuesday.

The DA's deputy chairperson of the federal council Natasha Mazzone, who hours earlier read out the DA's decision to boot De Lille from the party and thus, from the position of Cape Town mayor, said the court papers would be studied carefully before feedback would be provided to the public.



"The DA notes Ms Patricia De Lille’s comments that she will be approaching the Courts on Friday, 11 May 2018, to challenge the constitutionality of Section 3.5.1.2 of the DA’s Constitution," Mazzone said.

"The Party is yet to receive the papers in this regard. Once we have received them, we will study them carefully and provide feedback to the public and the media.

"Ms De Lille voluntarily took up DA membership, where she served on the Federal Executive of the Party for many years and viewed the processes, procedures and application of the Party’s constitution up close.

"It is therefore disingenuous that she finds issue with the application thereof, now that it has been applied to her.

"The Acting Mayor, Ian Nielson, will now continue the work of Mayor of the City of Cape Town with the explicit mandate to ensure that the citizens of Cape Town are placed front and centre and that services are delivered and good governance is restored," she said.

@TheCapeArgus

[email protected]

Cape Argus