British tourist's mountain rescue prompts summer safety warning

Cape Town - A 70-year-old British tourist's rescue from Platteklip Gorge on Table Mountain has prompted authorities to reinforce hiking safety measures as summer approaches. Teams from Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR), including both professionals and volunteers, responded to the call to assist the injured hiker on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 2pm, the hiker and his wife were close to reaching the summit of the popular trail when he lost his footing and fell backward down the steep stone steps. Noticing the hiker was hurt and unable to proceed, a good Samaritan called for emergency assistance. “On hearing of the incident, a Table Mountain Aerial Cableway staff member together with SANParks Table Mountain National Park rangers, swiftly made their way down to assist the injured hiker.

“A small rescue team on board the Western Cape Government Health and Wellness EMS/Air Mercy Service rescue helicopter were flown to the scene and hoisted down to a point close to the patient,” WSAR said. The hiker received treatment from a paramedic before being placed in a rescue harness and lifted into the helicopter. He was then transported to a nearby landing area, where he was assisted into a waiting ER24 ambulance and taken to the hospital.

The entire rescue operation took place shortly before 3pm, with a member of the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway team guiding the injured hiker's wife along the rest of the trail to the upper cable station, followed by a descent down the mountain in the cable car. Authorities are urging hikers to assess their physical capabilities and select trails that match their skill level, particularly on rugged paths like Platteklip Gorge. The Table Mountain National Park urged all visitors to avoid hiking alone and to familiarise themselves with the trail before setting off.

Meanwhile, 1 000 metro police officers are progressing well in their training to ensure visitor safety this festive season. The students are now entering the practical phase, gaining hands-on experience in the field. Today, as part of Project 1000, they will hike across Table Mountain and descend into Newlands Forest at 1pm.