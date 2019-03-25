Morgen Briel, 19, serves brownies to customers at Brownies & downieS. Picture: Courtney Africa/ African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - While South Africa celebrated Human Rights Day on 21 March, the day also marks World Down Syndrome Day. Approximately one in 500 South African babies are born with Down syndrome, which is also the most common genetic cause of intellectual disability.

This year Engen decided to contribute to the cause. In a perfect coincidence, Brownies&downieS a non-profit café that trains young adults with intellectual disabilities, is located across the street from the Engen head office in Cape Town.

It is an open secret amongst frequent patrons that Brownies&downieS make the best brownies in the city.

To support their neighbours on this special day, Engen presented Brownies&downieS with a R10 000 donation, which will be used to help train young adults with Down syndrome, Foetal Alcohol syndrome, learning disabilities, and autism at the café.

Yusa’ Hassan, Engen Managing Director and CEO, marked the occasion by showing up at the café in person to meet some of the trainees and show off his crazy socks, in support of World Down Syndrome Day.

Wade Schultz, Managing Director of Brownies&downieS, said that he was grateful for Engen’s generous support.

“The donation will assist us to train these young adults and ready them for workplace employment. Our goal is for people with intellectual disabilities to be given more independence and acceptance through employment opportunities and specialised training,” says Schultz.

Unathi Magida, Engen’s Head of Transformation and Stakeholder Engagement, said the company prides itself on its compassion, especially for marginalized groups, and remains wholeheartedly committed to supporting people with disabilities.

"Seeing young people gain relevant work experience, life skills, and hopefully permanent jobs and independence proves that disability is not inability, and we are humbled to be able to contribute to this process," adds Magida.

And the reason World Down Syndrome Day is celebrated on the 21st day of the third month?

“This is to signify the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome, which causes Down syndrome,” adds Schultz.

* For more from Brownies&downieS keep an eye out for the TV series "Life begins after Coffee", which debuts on 6 April on SABC 2, and features life at this unique and inspiring café.

