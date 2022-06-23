Brown’s Farm clinic and Nyanga library closed following brazen robberies

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s community services and health directorate has once again called out attacks on its facilities in local communities following a brazen robbery at a library in Nyanga. During the incident, five gunmen reportedly burst into the recreational facility on Friday. The suspects allegedly held up the staff and robbed them of their personal belongings, desktop computers and a television set.

Nyanga police registered a case of business robbery for investigation. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said initial reports revealed that five armed men entered the premises in Freedom Square, Nyanga, at 2.40pm. “On entering the premises, they threatened the staff and demanded that they lie down. The suspects ransacked the building and fled the scene with audio-visual equipment and are yet to be arrested. No shots were fired, and no one sustained any injuries. The motive for the attack is robbery,” Swartbooi said.

Mayco member for community services and health Patricia van der Ross said: “Our clinics, libraries and recreational facilities have long been the target of vandals and thieves, but this apparent new trend of armed robbery is something else completely, and cause for concern. “The brazen nature of these attacks is shocking. It makes it incredibly difficult to deliver quality services in our communities, who rely most on the City’s basket of services, but also our staff who are left traumatised and scared to return to work.” Van der Ross said there had been two armed robberies at community facilities this month alone, with the first robbery taking place at Mzamomhle Clinic in Brown’s Farm, Philippi, on Friday, June 10.

She said: “Two men posed as patients to gain entry. They held two security guards at gunpoint and robbed them of their belongings. Such incidents, like so many others before it, severely affect service delivery and the replacement of these stolen items will not happen overnight.” As a result of the thefts, Mzamomhle Clinic and Nyanga Library will remain closed until further notice. “I call on the public to stand up and help protect their community assets by helping us to bring them to book,” said Van der Ross.