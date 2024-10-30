Brutal murder of Athlone police sergeant shocks community

Cape Town - Police are investigating the murder of one of their own, after his body was discovered yesterday morning just metres away from his home in Browns Farm, Philippi. The burnt and bruised body of Sergeant Zibele Mvimbi was found in Msingizana Street just after 6am.

It is believed the 42-year-old officer who was stationed at Athlone police station, was bound at the hands and feet, and left in the street in only his jeans and socks. Mvimbi had also sustained wounds to his body and head, with a single stab wound. It is believed that Mvimvbi, who was off duty at the time of his murder, might have been tortured.

On the scene Mvimbi’s colleagues and family could be seen crying, while his mother who identified his body was inconsolable. Mvimbi was described as being “one of the good ones” by those who knew him. “He was a gentleman, he was kind, loving, and had a really good heart.

“One thing about Zibele, was that he was for his community, he was always helping them. The way people cried on the scene should speak volumes about the person he was.” The sergeant was stationed at Athlone Police Station. Picture: File Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed Nyanga police made the gruesome discovery after a complaint. “The 42 year old man was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.

“The unknown suspects fled and they are yet to be arrested.” Swartbooi said the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI). Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union(Popcru) provincial secretary, Mluleki Mbhele, says they were shocked when they heard that a police officer had been murdered and his body dumped.

“Popcru condemns the killing of a police officer in this barbaric manner. “We call upon the Provincial Commissioner of Western Cape to protect the Police Officers because a death of one Police member is one too many. “We also urge our members to remain vigilant and to use the necessary force as determined by the law when faced with situations that threaten their lives and the lives of the innocent citizens.