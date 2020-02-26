Fola Mithani from West Rand Independent Residents’ Association in Gauteng speaks outside Parliament. Hundreds of people from all across South Africa will gather at Parliament to protest on Budget Day. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The Real Jobs Summit that began in Cape Town on Monday before today’s Budget has told the government it needs to listen to the voice of the unemployed when coming up with policies that affect them. About 400 representatives of poor and working-class communities, as well as their allies from social movements, trade unions and progressive civil society, met to discuss how to develop a programme of action to force the government to take the jobs emergency seriously.

Southern African Green Revolutionary Council spokesperson Pinky Langa said: “If you are employed you can never do justice to the issues of the unemployed. Allow the unemployed to take leadership and give guidance as to what needs to be done.”

Speaking after a protest march by summit participants from Parliament to St George’s Cathedral Hall, Langa said: “It’s not that we are unemployed and can’t think. Yes, we understand that the education system of South Africa aims to make us job seekers and not critical thinkers, but in actual fact we, the unemployed, are critical thinkers in our own right and have an important contribution to make. They just need to give us the platform to tell them what should be done, and how.

“If one looks at the minerals we have in South Africa and how much wealth they generate when they are extracted and how much is leaving the country in terms of illicit financial flows, you know there is a lot of money available to create jobs.