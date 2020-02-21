Delivering the State of the Province Address (Sopa) in the Rocklands Civic Centre in Mitchells Plain to politicians and invited guests yesterday, Winde said he would concentrate on energy resilience, transport, job creation and safety during the 2020/21 financial year. But he said state capture had sucked money away from service delivery and crippled state-owned enterprises. He also spoke about measures the provincial government had taken to lessen wastage and corruption.
He acknowledged youth unemployment was at a high: “Fewer jobs also means less tax money, which means budget cuts to health and education departments across the country. As a government, we want to treat these challenges as opportunities but we have also learnt that we don’t have all the answers nor the capacity to do things alone.”
Winde was energised by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plans to liberalise electricity generation: “We will work hard and fast to make maximum use of the opportunities that the president’s announcements provide.
“We will help municipalities to procure energy from independent power producers. Procurement in the government space is complicated and time consuming, so we will ensure there is dedicated support to speed up a more robust procurement process.”