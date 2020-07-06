Bulelani Qolani eviction: ‘We saw a human treated like a pig’

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Khayelitsha residents were not convinced by Police Minister Bheki Cele’s promise at the weekend that justice would be served for Bulelani Qolani, the man who was dragged naked from his shack. They say that politicians have failed to deliver on promises before. The community demanded that Cele arrest the City’s Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, and human settlements Mayco member Malusi Booi with immediate effect. Meanwhile, the Western Cape ANC was calling on mayor Dan Plato to immediately fire Smith. Cele said it was not his mandate as a minister to arrest Smith and Booi. However, he promised that he was investigating Qolani’s case.

“The police are investigating criminality that happened in front of the whole world. We saw a human being treated like a pig,” Cele said.

He said Law Enforcement was an illegitimate structure. “The only thing that these structures do, they cause havoc.”

Minister of Police Bheki Cele arrives in eThembeni Informal in Makhaza Khayelitsha. He visited Bulelani Qholani the man who was dragged out of his shack while naked by the City of Cape Town Law Enforcement. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Minister of Police Bheki Cele arrives in eThembeni Informal in Makhaza Khayelitsha. He visited Bulelani Qholani the man who was dragged out of his shack while naked by the City of Cape Town Law Enforcement. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Smith said that was “of course absolute rubbish” as the metro police were subject to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) and Law Enforcement was accountable to many more oversight mechanisms than the SAPS.

Plato said that independent investigators would probe the circumstances around the anti-land invasion operation, and said he asked that the matter be concluded by Friday.

Legal Resources Centre (LRC) attorney Sherylle Dass said they had been instructed by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), the Housing Assembly and Qolani to challenge the City’s eviction policy, human rights violations and the unlawful conduct of the City’s Anti-Land Invasion Unit (ALIU).

“We have thus sent a letter to the City requesting an undertaking to halt all evictions within the City of Cape Town metropolitan area and should this undertaking not be forthcoming by Monday (today), we will approach the Western Cape High Court for urgent relief,” Dass said.

She said the brutal, reprehensible and inhumane treatment of Qolani by the ALIU during last week’s eviction operation that was captured on video and had since gone viral on social media was not an isolated incident.

“Since the country went into lockdown as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the City has escalated its anti-land invasion operations, in blatant disregard of the international and national moratorium on evictions, and persists in justifying its conduct by claiming that the structures they are demolishing are unoccupied.

“The video of Qolani clearly portrays a different story,” Dass said.

Booi said there had never been an eviction on that site.

“We are dealing with land invasions. As the local sphere of government, we must act on invasions, it is only evictions that are not permitted.”

According to the City, in terms of a high court order, the City of Cape Town was permitted to remove any new illegally erected structures on the land in question.

“This is besides 49 structures which the court allowed to remain on the land in Empolweni temporarily until the matter is heard in full.”

The City said that despite the court order, Law Enforcement had been dealing with near-daily land invasion attempts at the property.

[email protected]