Bulldozers given the green light to move onto River Club land

Cape Town - The bulldozers can start rolling into the River Club in Observatory after the Municipal Planning Tribunal (MPT) approved the rezoning for the R4 billion redevelopment. On Friday, the tribunal deliberated for several hours on the fate of the development that will be built on a 100-year flood line and historical Khoi land. MPT chairperson David Daniels said: “There is extreme rigour that has been applied to all of these analyses. I urge the applicant (developer) to continue to engage with stakeholders as well as the First Nation groups. The City and the country need projects like this. The application for the rezoning for the property is approved.” Daniels expressed his disappointment that the matter has been going on for seven years with no end. This is the latest development in the long-drawn-out battle to preserve the River Club. The approval comes after the City’s environmental manager lodged an appeal against the environmental authorisation (EA) that was granted by the provincial Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning last month.

The City said the EA did not give sufficient weight to the environmental impacts that would result from the scale of the development.

Mayco member for spatial planning and environment Marian Nieuwoudt said: “The City gave comprehensive input during the commenting period. We do not oppose the development in itself, but are concerned about the volume of filling of the river/riverbed, the addressing of the stormwater risk, as this area is traditionally used as a retention facility for managing stormwater, among others. Given the impact of climate change, the City needs to take calculated and fact-based decisions on adaptation measures.”

Goringhaicona Khoena Council supreme high commissioner Tauriq Jenkins told the MPT: “By audaciously removing any tangible heritage from the area which has sentimental value to us there is a violation to the heritage. We have submitted extensive reports regarding the scale of this development. We object to this development and we want the correct processes to be followed.”

Observatory Civic Association chairperson Leslie London told the tribunal: “We believe that this MPT has been rushed into a premature decision because it has not been provided with the full range of information that It needs to deliberate the matter. The MPT has been given selected documents which are within the interest of the application while other information has been withheld.”

Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust has proposed the construction of several 10-storey buildings and 11.7 hectares of building in the middle of a 100-year-old flood plain. Estimated to cost R4bn, the project will include residential, retail and commercial components, a hotel, offices, conference centre and schools.

Spokesperson for the Trust Jody Aufrichtig said: “This is a major milestone in a comprehensive, open and transparent development approval process for the planned mixed-used development by the Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust that has spanned four years.

“The detailed rezoning application that was submitted for consideration included comprehensive and independent specialist reports that meticulously assessed the biodiversity, hydrology, socio-economic, visual and heritage impacts of the project. This followed extensive public participation processes … over many years.

“Our project team has worked hard to deliver an exemplary redevelopment plan, and we welcome the decision … to give our River Club project the green light after considering their extensive reports.”

Cape Argus