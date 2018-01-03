Cape Town - Blue Bulls loose forward Khwezi Mafu has been arrested on allegations of sexual assault.

The young player is contracted to the Blue Bulls rugby union.

The team confirmed the arrest on its website on Tuesday.

"The Blue Bulls Company (Pty) Ltd acknowledges that young loose forward Khwezi Mafu was arrested on allegations of sexual assault," it said in a statement.

"We are not in a position to make any comments at this time, and will release a further statement once the legal system has run its course.

"We refer all queries to Mafu’s legal representative."

The player is alleged to have raped an 18-year-old woman in the Eastern Cape.

It is believed Mafu will make another appearance in court on Monday, January 8, 2018.

Mafu attended Grey High School, a boy's school in Port Elizabeth. He also represented the South African Schools rugby side in 2015 and 2016.

Cape Argus