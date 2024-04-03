Bullseye as Professional Darts South Africa to launch national circuit with an enticing top prize worth R80000

Cape Town - Players affiliated to Professional Darts SA (Pro-DSA) will be eyeing the bullseye when the national circuit kicks off. Pro-DSA will launch the circuit next week, with the top 16 players of each of the five regions qualifying for a grand finale, which is planned to take place at a venue to be announced soon.

The top prize up for grabs is a fully paid entry to the Professional Darts Corporation Q School in England to the value of R80 000. Operations director for Pro-DSA, Waleed Clayton, said: “Our main objective is to create opportunities for dart players to earn a living playing professional darts in South Africa and abroad.” Pro-DSA, which is recognised by the South African sports ministry and Sascoc due to its relationship with Darts South Africa (DSA), was registered as an NPC in 2022.

Their first-ever competition took place in Gauteng a few months later. Clayton said they were working hard towards a professional women’s championships and professional junior championships in future. “We are in our infancy currently but we are moving in gigantic strides growing the professional sport in South Africa and beyond.