Bundle up as you can expect more icy cold weather and weekend showers in the Cape

Cape Town – Capetonians will not be getting a reprieve from the cold, wet and windy conditions over the next few days and the weekend ahead, with more icy cold weather expected on Thursday and showers on Saturday and Saturday with a series of cold fronts expected to land in the Western Cape. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) warned that a series of cold fronts is expected over the Western Cape on Saturday and Sunday, bringing rainfall over the south-western parts of the Western Cape and spreading to the east.

“Windy and cold conditions can be expected over the southern parts of Namakwa district and the interior of the Western Cape from Saturday into Sunday, with maximum temperatures expected to be below 10°C . “Winds will moderate from Saturday evening,” the weather service said. For Thursday a minimum temperature of 11°C and maximum of 20°C was forecast in Cape Town, with 0% rain, but partly cloudy conditions are expected throughout the day and and night.

A minimum temperature of 14°C and maximum of 18°C were forecast for Friday along with 0% rain, but partly cloudy conditions are expected throughout the day and night again. For Friday, SAWS warned of isolated showers and rain expected along the south-west coast. On Saturday, a minimum temperature of 12°C and maximum of 16°C were forecast along with 80% rain – moderate rain conditions during the morning and rain showers for the afternoon and night.

The weather service indicated that the rainfall forecast for Saturday would see isolated to scattered showers and rain expected along the western coastline and adjacent interior. It also issued a warning that damaging waves resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay can be expected from Friday night until Sunday afternoon. A warning was also issued for damaging winds resulting in difficult travel conditions over the Central Karoo and eastern parts of the Cape Winelands (Western Cape), as well as the Hantam and Karoo Hoogland (Northern Cape) districts on Saturday.