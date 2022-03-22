Bungled hijacking: E-hailing passenger shot dead in Makhaza

Cape Town - Harare police are probing the death of an e-hailing passenger who was shot and killed in Section 40 Makhaza, Khayelitsha, during an alleged botched hijacking. The incident occurred just after 10pm on Saturday. The police said the driver was attacked by five men as he was dropping off his passenger.

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said: “The quick response by police resulted in a shootout between police and suspects who were involved in the hijacking. “Two suspects aged 22 and 32 were wounded during the shootout and are under police guard in hospital. Police confiscated two pistols from the scene that had no serial numbers. “Both suspects are expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court once discharged from the hospital. They are charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms.”

In a separate incident, police attached to the Steenberg Crime Prevention Unit arrested a 40-year-old male for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The suspect was apprehended on Sunday morning at about 1.45am when police noticed a suspicious-looking male exiting premises into the street with a firearm in his hand. “When the suspect noticed the police vehicle, he turned back into the premises. Police followed the suspect and saw him throwing the firearm over the fence. He was arrested, and the firearm recovered,” Van Wyk said.

In another separate incident, a 49-year-old man was arrested at Cape Town International Airport for the possession of two boxes of endangered succulent plants. Following his arrest, the suspect took police to premises in Kenilworth where they confiscated additional succulent plants aged between 50 and 100 years old. [email protected]