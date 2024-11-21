Burgundy Estate man sentenced to life in prison for murder of girlfriend

Cape Town - The family of Yeshnee Kuni, torched to death in Burgundy Estate, Milnerton, by her boyfriend Darren Kershaw, said while they were grateful for the outcome of the murder case, they would never have closure. Kershaw was sentenced to life imprisonment and three years for arson by the Western Cape High Court, for Kuni’s murder on Women’s Day in 2017.

Her sister, Ushanta Gangen, said: “Yes, justice has prevailed, for that we are very grateful, but he deserves more than life (25 years). He deserves to suffer terribly every day of his life like we suffer this trauma without her. We are grateful that he has been given a life sentence but even that doesn’t give closure as such. It gives comfort, yes. You can get closure for a death that happened due to an accident or ill health, but someone’s life being stolen, a murder, how do you get closure on that. It’s a trauma that we have to live with for the rest of our lives. “It is heartbreaking because Yeshnee really suffered a very gruesome death at the hands of Darren Leslie Kershaw. Nobody deserves that. She was such a beautiful soul, such a loving and bubbly person.” Cape Town 7-5-2023 Darren Kershaw, 39, from Burgundy Estate is accused of setting girlfriend alight. pic supplied Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana said the Western Cape police management expressed its gratitude towards the investigating officer and the prosecution team who all played a role in ensuring Kershaw received the sentence.

“Introductory information reveals that on August 9, 2017, the victim was with her boyfriend at their home in Burgundy Estate, braaing and drinking when an argument between the two ensued. “The boyfriend then threw ethanol over the victim and set her alight. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment where she succumbed to her injuries. “The investigating officer gathered all the information at his disposal to apprehend the culprit.

“His sweat was rewarded when he arrested a 41-year-old man on charges of murder and arson. “On September 17, the accused was found guilty of the mentioned charges and on November 14, he was sentenced to life imprisonment on the murder charge and three years for arson. “Gender-based violence against women and children remains a priority for the Western Cape police, who will go the extra mile to bring perpetrators to book.”