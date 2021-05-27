Burial money needed for one-year-old child found in Langa canal

Cape Town - The Langa Bicycle Hub has urged the community to assist with donations for their senior bicycle mechanic, Siyabonga Ngwevela, 39, whose one-year-old son was found dead in a water canal on Tuesday.

Founder and managing director for the hub, Mzikhona Mgedle, said the assistance would be for Ngwevela to be able to bury his son, Ivakele Xolose, in the Eastern Cape.

Ivakele, from Joe Slovo, was reported missing on Monday after he was last seen playing with his friends, and was found dead by his father on Tuesday in a water canal in Langa, about 10 meters away from his home.

Mgedle said Ngwevela has been fixing bicycles for more than five years to provide a living for his family. He said Ngwevela's life has been difficult as he was the father of five children, three of his own and two of his wife.

"He also worked as a gardener in a primary school in Langa and his contract recently expired, now he is back to fixing bicycles for Langa Bicycles hub, a small local enterprise not generating income for salaries at this stage," said Mgedle.

He said Ngwevela stayed in a shack close to a canal that was dangerous for many children.

Ngwevela said the situation was unbearable, and the family were still mourning the death of their child. He said Ivakele was a nice child, he loved people and was always laughing to express himself.

Ivakele Xolose.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said when Ivakele was reported as missing at the Bishop Lavis Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Units, the Langa police members and a group of community members immediately started looking for him. His body was then found in the canal by his father.

Langa ward councillor Samkelo John said the incident was a wake-up call for them and the community to guard each other, more especially their children, which are the future of the community.

Van Wyk said an inquest case was opened for further investigation. Anyone with any information about the incident was kindly requested to contact the investigation officer, Detective Constable Carelse, on 082 559 4598, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Mgedle said anyone who wished to donate could use the banking details: Siyabonga Ngwevela, Capitec Bank: 1261849475, Savings Account, Reference: IvakeleRIP; or for more information contact Mzikhona Mgedle from Langa Bicycle hub 071 970 2475.

