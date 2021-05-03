Bursaries worth R75 000 donated to Langa High School

by KRISTIN ENGEL

Cape Town - The social movement Vision39, donated R75 000 in bursaries to Langa High School at a round table event at the school, attended by the school’s principal, school governing body (SGB), teachers, pupils, Wanderers Football Club, and members of the public.

Vision39 pledged to give the top five matric pupils R15 000 each towards their university fees for the 2022 academic year, a kit to the first soccer team, two tablets sponsored by Vodacom to assist with their career expo, and a dropbox to hear what are basic student needs.

President of Vision39 Nakedi Malahlela has a special connection with education and football, which is why giving back to pupils in this way was important to Vision39.

“When we first came to Cape Town, Vision39 was nothing but a dream, the vision was for us to change people’s lives for the better. As we drove down from the dusty streets of Limpopo, we knew that we had to make a change and I believe the time is now.”

Keynote speaker, vice-president and Youth Movement Leader Lunam Mgcwaba said that they participate in community engagement, and are eager to promote food security and education programmes.

The key eleven pillars of Vision39 include education, sports and recreation, health, industrialisation, safety and security, SMME development, food security, access to justice, shelter, and disaster relief and prevention.

“As a person who comes from a not so privileged background, I understand the need to participate in community development,” said Mgcwaba.

The principal of Langa High School Hlubi Magugu said that this was the beginning of a rewarding relationship between them and Vision39.

“We understand that times are tough and, therefore, it is very difficult for people to give back. We, at Langa High School, will accept – with the most gratitude – what you bring to us,” said Magugu.

Cape Argus